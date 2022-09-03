USS Ashland conducts LCU operations during Maritime Defense Exercise

NUMAZU BEACH, Japan (March 9, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) offload vehicles from a landing craft, utility during a beach landing exercise with the forward-deployed amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 Photo ID: 7090111 VIRIN: 220309-N-JD834-0025 Resolution: 5459x3639 Location: NUMAZU, JP