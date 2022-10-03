Spruance conducts RAS with USNS Alan Shepard

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2022) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jennica Miller, from Chicago, assists in unloading stores received from the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

