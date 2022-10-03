PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Scott Wright, from Sylvania, Ala., signals to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 07:54 Photo ID: 7089775 VIRIN: 220310-N-UJ411-1198 Resolution: 2208x1472 Size: 274.57 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spruance conducts RAS with USNS Alan Shepard [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.