    Spruance conducts RAS with USNS Alan Shepard [Image 5 of 6]

    Spruance conducts RAS with USNS Alan Shepard

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2022) Sailors inventory cargo received from the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    ras
    replenishment
    spruance
    csg 3
    alan shepard
    ddg 111

