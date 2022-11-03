Command Sgt. Maj. Mullinax visits Karliki

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Mullinax, command sergeant major of the 1st Infantry Division speaks with Soldiers assigned to Karliki base at Karliki, Poland, March 11, 2022. Mullinax visited Karliki to check up on the welfare of Soldiers, hold a leaders talk, and answer questions the service members had about their professional development. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

