Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Sgt. Maj. Mullinax visits Karliki [Image 2 of 5]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Mullinax visits Karliki

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Mullinax, command sergeant major of the 1st Infantry Division speaks with Soldiers assigned to Karliki base at Karliki, Poland, March 11, 2022. Mullinax visited Karliki to check up on the welfare of Soldiers, hold a leaders talk, and answer questions the service members had about their professional development. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 05:39
    Photo ID: 7089695
    VIRIN: 220311-Z-KB014-1013
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: KARLIKI, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Mullinax visits Karliki [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Sgt. Maj. Mullinax visits Karliki
    Command Sgt. Maj. Mullinax visits Karliki
    Command Sgt. Maj. Mullinax visits Karliki
    Command Sgt. Maj. Mullinax visits Karliki
    Command Sgt. Maj. Mullinax visits Karliki

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID
    VIP
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT