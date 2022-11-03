Command Sgt. Maj. Mullinax visits Karliki

U.S. Army Sgt Maj. Christian Panquerne, right, assigned to the 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division explains operations to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Mullinax, command sergeant major of the 1st Infantry Division and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Shaiko, command sergeant major of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Karliki, Poland, March 11, 2022. Mullinax visited Karliki to check up on the welfare of Soldiers, hold a leaders talk, and answer questions the service members had about their professional development. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

