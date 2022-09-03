At-home COVID-19 test distribution at BHC Kaneohe Bay

Naval Health Clinic Hawaii distributed at-home COVID-19 test kits at Branch Health Clinic (BHC) Kaneohe Bay on Wednesday, March 9 and Friday, March 11 to eligible TRICARE beneficiaries. BHC Kaneohe Bay is one of four sites in the Hawaii Market distributing free test kits to beneficiaries. Fort Shafter Flats, Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, 15th Medical Group, and BHC Kaneohe Bay distribute at-home tests throughout the week.

