Drive-thru test kit teams enter data in health record system

Teams from Tripler Army Medical Center and Naval Health Clinic Hawaii distributed at-home COVID-19 test kits at Fort Shafter Flats drive-thru on Wednesday, March 9 and Friday, March 11 to eligible TRICARE beneficiaries. Fort Shafter Flats is one of four sites in the Hawaii Market distributing free test kits to beneficiaries. Fort Shafter Flats, Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, 15th Medical Group, and Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay distribute at-home tests throughout the week.

