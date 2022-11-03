Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At-home COVID-19 test distribution at Fort Shafter Flats drive-thru [Image 4 of 7]

    At-home COVID-19 test distribution at Fort Shafter Flats drive-thru

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Macy Hinds 

    Naval Health Clinic Hawaii

    Teams from Tripler Army Medical Center and Naval Health Clinic Hawaii distributed at-home COVID-19 test kits at Fort Shafter Flats drive-thru on Wednesday, March 9 and Friday, March 11 to eligible TRICARE beneficiaries. Fort Shafter Flats is one of four sites in the Hawaii Market distributing free test kits to beneficiaries. Fort Shafter Flats, Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, 15th Medical Group, and Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay distribute at-home tests throughout the week.

