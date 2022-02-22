Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 19:44 Photo ID: 7089340 VIRIN: 220222-A-CD295-017 Resolution: 5278x3519 Size: 1.73 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

Web Views: 12 Downloads: 3

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 5-3FA Continues to progress the Army’s first Long-Range Hypersonic Systems Battery [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Casey Hustin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.