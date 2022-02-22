Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5-3FA Continues to progress the Army’s first Long-Range Hypersonic Systems Battery [Image 1 of 5]

    5-3FA Continues to progress the Army’s first Long-Range Hypersonic Systems Battery

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Casey Hustin 

    17th Field Artillery Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash., – Using the Nation’s first prototype Long Range Hypersonic System, Bravo Battery Soldiers with the 5th Battalion, 3rd Artillery, 17th Field Artillery Brigade executed ground movement, round transfers, and established firing capability at Joint Base Lewis McChord Feb. 22-24. (US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Casey Hustin, 17th Field Artillery Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 19:44
    Photo ID: 7089331
    VIRIN: 220222-A-CD295-012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-3FA Continues to progress the Army’s first Long-Range Hypersonic Systems Battery [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Casey Hustin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5-3FA Continues to progress the Army’s first Long-Range Hypersonic Systems Battery
    5-3FA Continues to progress the Army’s first Long-Range Hypersonic Systems Battery
    5-3FA Continues to progress the Army’s first Long-Range Hypersonic Systems Battery
    5-3FA Continues to progress the Army’s first Long-Range Hypersonic Systems Battery
    5-3FA Continues to progress the Army’s first Long-Range Hypersonic Systems Battery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    5-3FA Continues to progress the Army&rsquo;s first Long-Range Hypersonic Systems Battery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    @FORSCOM
    @USARPAC
    @JBLM
    @I Corps
    @USArmy
    @FiresBulletin @INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT