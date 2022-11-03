5-3FA Continues to progress the Army’s first Long-Range Hypersonic Systems Battery

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash., – Using the Nation’s first prototype Long Range Hypersonic System, Bravo Battery Soldiers with the 5th Battalion, 3rd Artillery, 17th Field Artillery Brigade executed ground movement, round transfers, and established firing capability at Joint Base Lewis McChord Feb. 22-24.



“We’re incredibly proud of the work that the Soldiers of Bravo Battery have done these past six months,” said Maj. Andrew Cotter, 5-3FA Battalion Executive Officer. “This culminating exercise represents months of hard work and dedication by not just the battalion, but across the entire fires enterprise. The Soldiers of Bravo Battery are fielding a first-of-its-kind system and informing doctrine that will last for years to come.”



Bravo Battery finalized their New Equipment Training (NET) procedures, successfully planning, coordinating and executing a two round hypersonic mission planning package and round transfer, enabling strategic objectives across echelons.



Bravo Battery’s primary objectives included air transportation drills, security procedures, canister reload operations, operational emplacement of equipment and performing fire missions.



“Early hands-on training allows us to develop the pre-requisite tasks and techniques to be successful in the future,” said Capt. Austen Boroff, Bravo Battery Commander. “The Soldiers have validated critical individual training through collective tasks that will enable operations immediately post fielding.”



The culminating exercise included simulated fire exercises, equipment set-up, and transportation drills.



A small ceremony concluded the four three-week iterations at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Feb. 24.



“Our Soldiers have put an incredible effort into developing LRHW expertise. They have trained with extraordinary effort throughout every step of the fielding process and are equipped for success as we continue to develop proficiency,” said Boroff.



Since completing NET, the 5-3 Soldiers will advance to post-NET, in support of U.S. Army Pacific operations, where they will provide Long Range Precision Fires enabling strategic objectives. This includes the opportunity to observe and participate in upcoming joint test events in FY22 such as the Joint Flight Campaign (JFC) 1, scheduled for FY22, to be executed by both the Army RCCTO and Navy Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) joint teams.



“We have been working alongside our industry partners to simultaneously learn and provide timely feedback for continued success,” said 1st Lt. Stephen Imber, Bravo Battery executive officer.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 19:44 Story ID: 416351 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5-3FA Continues to progress the Army’s first Long-Range Hypersonic Systems Battery, by SGT Casey Hustin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.