Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Porter (DDG 78) CIWS Maintenance [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Porter (DDG 78) CIWS Maintenance

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (March 9, 2022) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Sarah Floyd tightens a screw on an ammunition element during routine maintenance on a close-in weapon system (CIWS) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), March 9. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations to conduct routine certifications and training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 12:43
    Photo ID: 7088642
    VIRIN: 220309-N-GW139-2086
    Resolution: 6094x4353
    Size: 970.83 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) CIWS Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Porter (DDG 78) CIWS Maintenance
    USS Porter (DDG 78) CIWS Maintenance
    USS Porter (DDG 78) CIWS Maintenance
    USS Porter (DDG 78) CIWS Maintenance
    USS Porter (DDG 78) CIWS Maintenance
    USS Porter (DDG 78) CIWS Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CIWS
    Destroyer
    Maintenance
    U.S. Navy
    USS Porter
    DDG 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT