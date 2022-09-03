USS Porter (DDG 78) CIWS Maintenance

NORFOLK, Va. (March 9, 2022) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Sarah Floyd, left, Fire Controlman 3rd Class Steven Sori, center, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class William Flynn perform routine maintenance on a close-in weapon system (CIWS) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), March 9. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations to conduct routine certifications and training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

