Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    436th APS drives Dover AFB’s support of US, Ukraine strategic partnership [Image 5 of 5]

    436th APS drives Dover AFB’s support of US, Ukraine strategic partnership

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Charles Knight, 436th Aerial Port Squadron materials handler, uses a forklift to move packages of body armor and helmets bound for Ukraine during a foreign mili-tary sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 8, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The Unit-ed States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sover-eignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosper-ous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force pho-to by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 08:59
    Photo ID: 7088245
    VIRIN: 220308-F-CJ792-2205
    Resolution: 4000x2857
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th APS drives Dover AFB’s support of US, Ukraine strategic partnership [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    436th APS drives Dover AFB’s support of US, Ukraine strategic partnership
    436th APS drives Dover AFB’s support of US, Ukraine strategic partnership
    436th APS drives Dover AFB’s support of US, Ukraine strategic partnership
    436th APS drives Dover AFB’s support of US, Ukraine strategic partnership
    436th APS drives Dover AFB’s support of US, Ukraine strategic partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Foreign Military Sales
    436th APS
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT