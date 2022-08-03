436th APS drives Dover AFB’s support of US, Ukraine strategic partnership

Charles Knight, 436th Aerial Port Squadron materials handler, uses a forklift to move packages of body armor and helmets bound for Ukraine during a foreign mili-tary sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 8, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The Unit-ed States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sover-eignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosper-ous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force pho-to by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

