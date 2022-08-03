436th APS drives Dover AFB’s support of US, Ukraine strategic partnership

Airmen from the 436th and 72nd Aerial Port Squadrons palletize equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 8, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has com-mitted more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, in-cluding security and non-security assistance. The United States reaf-firms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territo-rial integrity in support of a se-cure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

