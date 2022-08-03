436th APS drives Dover AFB’s support of US, Ukraine strategic partnership

Airman Katlyn Forck, 436th Aerial Port Squadron truck dock specialist, processes shipments of body armor and helmets bound for Ukraine dur-ing a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 8, 2022. Since 2014, the Unit-ed States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commit-ment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a se-cure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

