U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, load ordnance and ammunition onto a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle after a live-fire exercise on Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan, Mar. 11, 2022. Live-fire drills and exercises keep Marines consistent in the execution of their roles within their squads. Maritime Defense Exercise Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade is a bilateral exercise meant to increase interoperability and strengthen ties between U.S. and Japanese forces for the defense of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 05:17 Photo ID: 7087942 VIRIN: 220311-M-WN068-1011 Resolution: 6153x4102 Size: 10.67 MB Location: CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Machine Gun Shoot [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.