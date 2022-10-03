Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Machine Gun Shoot [Image 2 of 7]

    Machine Gun Shoot

    CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cesar Alarcon 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christian Wade, a machine gunner with Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, inspects the gun range prior to a live-fire exercise on Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan, Mar. 11, 2022. Live-fire drills and exercises keep Marines consistent in the execution of their roles within their squads. Maritime Defense Exercise Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade is a bilateral exercise meant to increase interoperability and strengthen ties between U.S. and Japanese forces for the defense of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 05:18
    Photo ID: 7087937
    VIRIN: 220311-M-WN068-1004
    Resolution: 6693x3765
    Size: 11.68 MB
    Location: CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Machine Gun Shoot [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    31st MEU
    M240B
    Camp Fuji
    CATC
    MDX ARDB

