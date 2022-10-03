U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eric Howell, a rifleman with Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, dons an Enhanced Combat Helmet during a live-fire exercise on Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan, Mar. 11, 2022. Live-fire drills and exercises keep Marines consistent in the execution of their roles within their squads. Maritime Defense Exercise Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade is a bilateral exercise meant to increase interoperability and strengthen ties between U.S. and Japanese forces for the defense of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 05:18
|Photo ID:
|7087936
|VIRIN:
|220311-M-WN068-1002
|Resolution:
|4139x4139
|Size:
|8.66 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Machine Gun Shoot [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT