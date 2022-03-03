Top enlisted Marine visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, speaks to Marines with Marine Corp Communication-Electronics School at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, March 3, 2022. The sergeant major spoke to Marines about talent management, force design, human performance and early career development. The mission of Marine Corps Communication/Electronics School is to train Marines in ground electronics maintenance, tactical communications, and air control/anti-air warfare operations and maintenance in order to ensure that Marine commanders at all levels have the ability to exercise command and control across the full range of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Ross)

