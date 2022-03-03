Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top enlisted Marine visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Ross 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, speaks to Marines with the Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group (MCTOG) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, March 3, 2022. The work conducted by the Marines at MCTOG directly impacts Force Design 2030 decisions. MCTOG leads ground combat element (GCE) doctrine and training standard development and refinement, and examines emerging concepts and technology in order to enhance GCE operational readiness and interoperability in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Ross)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top enlisted Marine visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Victoria Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

