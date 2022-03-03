Top enlisted Marine visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, speaks to Marines with the Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group (MCTOG) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, March 3, 2022. The work conducted by the Marines at MCTOG directly impacts Force Design 2030 decisions. MCTOG leads ground combat element (GCE) doctrine and training standard development and refinement, and examines emerging concepts and technology in order to enhance GCE operational readiness and interoperability in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Ross)

