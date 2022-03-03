Top enlisted Marine visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, speaks to Col. Aaron Angell, the Marine Corps Logistics Operations Ground (MCLOG) Commanding Officer, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, March 3, 2022. The work conducted by the Marines at MCLOG impact future Force Design 2030 decisions. MCLOG provides advanced individual training to Marine Logisticians, provides collective training to logistics staffs, and executes directed training and education support functions in order to train and educate well-rounded MAGTF logisticians who are adaptive, critical thinkers, and planners able to integrate logistics in support of the current and future expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Ross)

