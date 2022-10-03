An Airman assigned to the 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, decontaminates a simulated patient during routine readiness training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2022. Airmen across the globe conduct routine training activities to hone technical skills and enhance the base’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 01:39 Photo ID: 7085751 VIRIN: 220310-F-EM877-1433 Resolution: 3937x5905 Size: 1.57 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, How to Save a Life: 18th OMRS trains patient decontamination [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.