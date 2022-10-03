How to Save a Life: 18th OMRS trains patient decontamination

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sandra Thilberg, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carlos Laboy, right, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technicians, decontaminate a simulated patient during routine readiness training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2022. The training evaluates Kadena’s ability to fulfill its mission, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)
|03.10.2022
|03.10.2022 01:39
|7085750
|220310-F-EM877-1343
|3654x2436
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
