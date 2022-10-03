Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to Save a Life: 18th OMRS trains patient decontamination [Image 3 of 7]

    How to Save a Life: 18th OMRS trains patient decontamination

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, recover a simulated patient during routine readiness training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2022. Airmen across the globe conduct routine training activities to hone technical skills and enhance the base’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 01:39
    Photo ID: 7085747
    VIRIN: 220310-F-EM877-1064
    Resolution: 3828x2552
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, How to Save a Life: 18th OMRS trains patient decontamination [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

