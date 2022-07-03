Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S Marines with 1/12 learn foraging during Spartan Fury 22.1 [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S Marines with 1/12 learn foraging during Spartan Fury 22.1

    HILO, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Knapp 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Mikelot A. Edouard, battalion mess chief with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, gives a brief prior to teaching foraging techniques during Spartan Fury 22.1 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 7, 2022. Individual Batteries procured local food and experimented with field cooking methods using lightweight, expeditionary equipment that is sustainable for long durations in austere environments. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level training exercise designed to refine long-range communications through naval asset integration, mission processing from battalion to firing sections, and 21st Century Foraging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia G. Knapp)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 01:41
    Photo ID: 7085741
    VIRIN: 220307-M-CG676-017
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: HILO, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Marines with 1/12 learn foraging during Spartan Fury 22.1 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Olivia Knapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps
    PTA
    22.1
    Spartan Fury
    foraging
    21st Century Foraging

