U.S Marines with 1/12 learn foraging during Spartan Fury 22.1

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Mikelot A. Edouard, battalion mess chief with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, teaches foraging techniques during Spartan Fury 22.1 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 7, 2022. Individual Batteries procured local food and experimented with field cooking methods using lightweight, expeditionary equipment that is sustainable for long durations in austere environments. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level training exercise designed to refine long-range communications through naval asset integration, mission processing from battalion to firing sections, and 21st Century Foraging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia G. Knapp)

