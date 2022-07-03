Rescue Task Force Teams assemble for RTE

An 8th Security Forces Squadron defender apprehends Tech. Sgt. Zachary Yoakam, 8th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape instructor and simulate active shooter, during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 7, 2022. The Defenders’ main priority during the RTE was to neutralize the simulated suspect, extricate and treat simulated victims, while searching the scene for further threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

