    Rescue Task Force Teams assemble for RTE [Image 7 of 7]

    Rescue Task Force Teams assemble for RTE

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An 8th Security Forces Squadron defender apprehends Tech. Sgt. Zachary Yoakam, 8th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape instructor and simulate active shooter, during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 7, 2022. The Defenders’ main priority during the RTE was to neutralize the simulated suspect, extricate and treat simulated victims, while searching the scene for further threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 23:36
    Photo ID: 7085659
    VIRIN: 220307-F-SQ280-0251
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rescue Task Force Teams assemble for RTE [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Active Shooter Exercise
    DefensorFortis
    SHHH
    Routine Training Event

