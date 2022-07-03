Tech. Sgt. Zachary Yoakam, 8th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape instructor and simulate active shooter, scans a building during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 7, 2022. Yoakom’s role during the RTE was to test the Kunsan AB first responders’ abilities during an active shooter scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 23:36 Photo ID: 7085651 VIRIN: 220307-F-SQ280-0144 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 3.05 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rescue Task Force Teams assemble for RTE [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.