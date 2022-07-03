Rescue Task Force Teams assemble for RTE

Tech. Sgt. Zachary Yoakam, 8th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape instructor and simulate active shooter, scans a building during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 7, 2022. Yoakom’s role during the RTE was to test the Kunsan AB first responders’ abilities during an active shooter scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
