Rescue Task Force Teams assemble for RTE

A Rescue Task Force Team responds to the scene of a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 7, 2022. The RTF consists of first responders from the 8th Security Forces Squadron and 8th Civil Engineer Squadron. The 8th SFS and 8th CES combined forces to gain immediate access to the scene and provide rapid extrication to the simulated victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

