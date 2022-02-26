U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Thomas Grimes, chief instructor, monitors the time for Lance Cpl. Eduardo Chavez, combat marksmanship coach, Marksmanship Training Unit, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, during a shooting competition hosted by the Phoenix Rod and Gun Club, Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 26, 2022. The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center base shooting team utilized Marine Corps issued M4 carbines, and M18 modular handgun system to fire and maneuver through various courses of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

This work, Combat Center shooting team competes in 2-gun match [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Joshua Sechser