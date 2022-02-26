Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Center shooting team competes in 2-gun match [Image 8 of 15]

    Combat Center shooting team competes in 2-gun match

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Victor Martinez, range safety officer, Marksmanship Training Unit, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, shoots steel targets during a shooting competition hosted by the Phoenix Rod and Gun Club, Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 26, 2022. The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center base shooting team utilized Marine Corps issued M4 carbines, and M18 modular handgun system to fire and maneuver through various courses of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

