A P-51 Mustang performs aerial demonstrations over the flight line during the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 6, 2022. This annual event provides the opportunity for civilian warbird pilots and current Air Force demonstration pilots to train together to prepare for the 2022 air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

