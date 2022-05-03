Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 7 of 7]

    Heritage Flight Training Course

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    A P-51 Mustang performs aerial demonstrations over the flight line during the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 6, 2022. This annual event provides the opportunity for civilian warbird pilots and current Air Force demonstration pilots to train together to prepare for the 2022 air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 17:55
    Photo ID: 7085359
    VIRIN: 220305-F-BS488-464
    Resolution: 3616x2411
    Size: 855.01 KB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    Heritage Flight Training Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    USAF
    355th Wing
    HFTC
    Heritage Flight Training Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT