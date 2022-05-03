U.S. Air Force Maj. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies in formation with a P-51 Mustang and a TF-51D Mustang during the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 6, 2022. During the course, aircrew practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together. The HFTC is also intended to certify airshow pilots for the upcoming airshow season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 17:55 Photo ID: 7085356 VIRIN: 220305-F-BS488-416 Resolution: 4038x2692 Size: 820.9 KB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.