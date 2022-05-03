A TF-51D Mustang sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 6, 2022. This historic aircraft was here in support for the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course where aircrew practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 by A1C Vaughn Weber