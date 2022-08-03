NRC PAO Symposium FY22

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Anderson 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. (March 8, 2022) U.S. Navy Master Chief Navy Counselor Heather Charara, National Chief Recruiter, conducts training during the 2022 Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) Public Affairs Symposium in Millington, Tenn., March 8, 2022. The NRC Public Affairs Symposium is an annual event that brings together Navy recruiting public affairs officers to provide training, guidance and feedback on recruiting enterprise efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Anderson)

