NRC PAO Symposium FY22

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (March 8, 2022) U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Benham, public affairs officer, Navy Recruiting Command conducts training during the 2022 Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) Public Affairs Symposium in Millington, Tenn., March 8, 2022. The NRC Public Affairs Symposium is an annual event that brings together Navy recruiting public affairs officers to provide training, guidance and feedback on recruiting enterprise efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Anderson)

