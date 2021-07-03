Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanuman Guardian 22: Explosive Training Blasts Off [Image 10 of 12]

    Hanuman Guardian 22: Explosive Training Blasts Off

    FORT THANARAT, THAILAND

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason 

    Hanuman Guardian

    U.S. Soldiers from Alpha and Bravo Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and Royal Thai Army Soldiers inspect the detonation area during Sapper skills training, Mar. 7th, 2022, Fort Thanarat, Thailand. Sapper skills training is one key focus area of Hanuman Guardian 22 (HG22). HG22 is part of the Pacific Pathways series, designed to increase readiness, bolster relationships, and develop interoperability among service members of the U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanuman Guardian 22: Explosive Training Blasts Off [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Explosives
    Sapper
    Allies
    Partnership
    Training
    Hanuman Guardian

