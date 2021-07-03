Hanuman Guardian 22: Explosive Training Blasts Off

A Royal Thai Army soldier finalizes placing a C-4 explosive charge during an explosive confidence detonation during Sapper skills training, Mar. 7th, 2022, Fort Thanarat, Thailand. Sapper skills training is one key focus area of Hanuman Guardian 22 (HG22). HG22 is part of the Pacific Pathways series, designed to increase readiness, bolster relationships, and develop interoperability among service members of the U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)

