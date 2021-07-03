Royal Thai Army Soldiers vacate the detonation area after setting C-4 explosive charges during Sapper skills training, Mar. 7th, 2022, Fort Thanarat, Thailand. Sapper skills training is one key focus area of Hanuman Guardian 22 (HG22). HG22 is part of the Pacific Pathways series, designed to increase readiness, bolster relationships, and develop interoperability among service members of the U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 08:43
|Photo ID:
|7084379
|VIRIN:
|220307-F-YO514-1135
|Resolution:
|6192x3483
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT THANARAT, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hanuman Guardian 22: Explosive Training Blasts Off [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
