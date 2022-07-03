U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Purcell, incoming 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, makes remarks during the 378th EAMXS unit activation ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Formerly the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron of Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, the unit along with it’s U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extenders and E-3 Sentries recently relocated permanently to PSAB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 07:18 Photo ID: 7084279 VIRIN: 220307-F-LC363-1076 Resolution: 2162x1351 Size: 1.07 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team PSAB welcomes the 378th EAMXS [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.