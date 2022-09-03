Team PSAB welcomes the 378th EAMXS

Photo By Senior Airman Jacob Wrightsman | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Purcell, incoming 378th Expeditionary Aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jacob Wrightsman | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Purcell, incoming 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, makes remarks during the 378th EAMXS unit activation ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Formerly the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron of Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, the unit along with it’s U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extenders and E-3 Sentries recently relocated permanently to PSAB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman) see less | View Image Page

PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Team PSAB welcomed the 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron in a unit activation ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, March 8, 2022.



Formerly designated as the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron of Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, the unit along with it’s U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extenders and E-3 Sentries relocated permanently to PSAB.



“I can’t begin to describe what a privilege it is to be a part of the Air Force’s newest squadron in a new location and as part of a new team,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Purcell, incoming 378th EAMXS commander. “I can assure you that although we are under a new designation we bring with us over 20 years of U.S. Central Command area of responsibility experience with these airframes and with these maintainers.”



Purcell assumed command of the 378th EAMXS in a ceremony officiated by 378th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Busch.



Busch spoke extensively on the squadron’s historical significance through past and present conflicts.



“These squadrons have been making history since their inception. They know how to do combat and they know how to fight and win,” Busch said. “Today is another moment in that storied history.”



The newly formed unit is responsible for maintaining the combat readiness of PSAB’s KC-10s and E-3s.



The activation of the new unit and the responsibility of its Airmen are paramount not only to the refueling mission of the KC-10 and the airborne warning and control system mission of the E-3, but to the success of combat operations in the AOR.



“It’s important to note that the ones who make this history possible are our maintenance professionals,” Busch said. “The ones often out of the limelight and not in the public view, the ones working through the night no matter the rain, the dust or the wind. The bottom line is that our maintainers underpin our success, our freedom and our way of life.”



In his final remarks, speaking directly to his Airmen, Purcell expressed his confidence and vision for the new unit.



“To the men and women of the 378th EAMXS, our time together has been defined by many things and change is certainly one of them,” Purcell said. “Although we’re in a new country, on a new base and operating on a new ramp these are the same aircraft, the same crews and you are the same outstanding Airmen I’ve watched annihilate every challenge that’s been put in front of you in the past several months.”