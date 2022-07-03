Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team PSAB welcomes the 378th EAMXS [Image 2 of 4]

    Team PSAB welcomes the 378th EAMXS

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wrightsman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Purcell, right, incoming 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, receives the guidon from U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Busch, left, 378th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, during the 378th EAMXS unit activation ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The passing of a squadron's guidon symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

