Team PSAB welcomes the 378th EAMXS

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Purcell, right, incoming 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, receives the guidon from U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Busch, left, 378th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, during the 378th EAMXS unit activation ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The passing of a squadron's guidon symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA