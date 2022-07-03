U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Purcell, right, incoming 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, receives the guidon from U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Busch, left, 378th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, during the 378th EAMXS unit activation ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The passing of a squadron's guidon symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)
This work, Team PSAB welcomes the 378th EAMXS [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team PSAB welcomes the 378th EAMXS
