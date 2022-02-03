Falcon Talon ACE 2022

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Curt Lavigne, 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron security response team member, and Pakistan Air Force Chief Technician Faheem, quick reaction team member, fist bump at a Pakistan Operational Air Force Base, March 2, 2022. Members conducted joint fire and maneuver training as part of Falcon Talon 2022, an Agile Combat Employment operation that was the first bilateral training event between the two countries since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Parr).

Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 Location: PAKISTAN OPERATIONAL AIR FORCE BASE, PK