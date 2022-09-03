US, Pakistan Air Forces strengthen partnerships during bilateral training exercise

Photo By Christopher Parr | Airmen from the U.S. and Pakistan Air Forces pose in front of a U.S. Air Force F-16...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Parr | Airmen from the U.S. and Pakistan Air Forces pose in front of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at a Pakistan Operational Air Force Base, Feb. 26, 2022. The two countries conducted bilateral training, the first since 2019, during Falcon Talon 2022, an Agile Combat Employment operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Parr). see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the U.S. and Pakistan Air Forces conducted their first bilateral training event in three years during Falcon Talon 2022, an Agile Combat Employment operation, at a Pakistan air force base from Feb. 28-March 4.



“Celebrating the 75th anniversary of U.S. and Pakistan relations, our militaries were happy to increase our interoperability and partner capacity during Falcon Talon,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Sindle, Senior Defense Official/Defense Attaché-Pakistan. “Engagements such as live flying with PAF and U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, as well as exchanges with our maintenance and security forces professionals, ensured our militaries are ready to fight to win today and postured for tomorrow.”



Falcon Talon 2022 was Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)’s first major training event in Pakistan since 2019.



The large-force ACE operation included live flying events and activities to strengthen interoperability across multiple capabilities, including maintenance, security forces and support functions.



Participants also highlighted the U.S. Air Force’s multi-capable Airmen to PAF partners by demonstrating how each Airman serves their primary role and additional tasks outside of their career field. The ability to perform duties outside of an Airman’s Air Force Specialty Code is essential in the execution of the ACE warfighting concept.



AFCENT works with regional partners during training events and real-world operations to strengthen theater security cooperation efforts against aggressors within the region.



For more information on AFCENT, please check out https://www.afcent.af.mil/.