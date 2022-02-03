Airmen from the U.S. and Pakistan Air Forces perform a foreign object debris (FOD) walk at a Pakistan Operational Air Force Base, March 2, 2022. Falcon Talon 2022, an Agile Combat Employment operation, is the first bilateral training event between the two countries since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Parr).
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 03:33
|Photo ID:
|7084053
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-IB640-1055
|Resolution:
|2943x1960
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|PAKISTAN OPERATIONAL AIR FORCE BASE, PAKISTAN OPERATIONAL AIR FORCE BASE, PK
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Falcon Talon ACE 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
