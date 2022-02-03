Airmen from the U.S. and Pakistan Air Forces perform a foreign object debris (FOD) walk at a Pakistan Operational Air Force Base, March 2, 2022. Falcon Talon 2022, an Agile Combat Employment operation, is the first bilateral training event between the two countries since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Parr).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 03:33 Photo ID: 7084053 VIRIN: 220302-F-IB640-1055 Resolution: 2943x1960 Size: 3.35 MB Location: PAKISTAN OPERATIONAL AIR FORCE BASE, PAKISTAN OPERATIONAL AIR FORCE BASE, PK Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Falcon Talon ACE 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.