332d Air Expeditionary Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft dropped munitions at an isolated range during a training exercise in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Feb. 14, 2022. These training events are accomplished to maintain pilot proficiency with various munition deliveries because the F-16 employs a multitude of munitions. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that delivers airpower to the USCENTCOM Area of Responsibility. (Courtesy image)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 02:42
|Photo ID:
|7084023
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-CS000-2668
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Valentines Day Drop [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT