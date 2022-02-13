Valentines Day Drop

332d Air Expeditionary Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft dropped munitions at an isolated range during a training exercise in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Feb. 14, 2022. These training events are accomplished to maintain pilot proficiency with various munition deliveries because the F-16 employs a multitude of munitions. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that delivers airpower to the USCENTCOM Area of Responsibility. (Courtesy image)

